Easton Corbin or Granger Smith Tickets up for grabs!

KIX 95.3 Free Ticket Fridays

Kix 95.3 Want’s to send YOU to The Washington State Fair Rodeo and Dancing In the Dirt Party With Granger Smith on Friday Sept. 8th! Or Easton Corbin on Saturday Sept. 9th! With Free Ticket Friday! This Friday (March 17th)

Listen to the Kix morning show with The Luceman & Logan This Friday (March 17th) at 6:50 & 7:50!

Then listen in the Afternoon with Rick Moyer at 4:50 and 5:50!

When we tell you to text in be the 95th Text to 360-537-0953 (The Kix Text line, Powered by Quinault Beach Resort & Casino) If your text is the 95th We will call you live on the air! Answer and you win! AND you get to pick which show YOU want to go to! (based on availability)