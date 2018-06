Dustin Lynch Host’s Red, White, & True Blue This 4th of July!

ABC RADIO’S RED WHITE AND TRUE-BLUE COUNTRY FAN SALUTE….HOSTED BY DUSTIN LYNCH

CHART-TOPPING COUNTRY STAR DUSTIN LYNCH HOSTS THIS LOOK AT THE SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN COUNTRY STARS AND THEIR FANS. YOU’LL HEAR TODAY’S TOP STARS — FRESH FROM THIS YEAR’S CMA MUSIC FEST – TALK ABOUT THEIR MOST MEMORABLE AND STRANGEST FAN ENCOUNTERS, HOW THEY ENGAGE WITH THEIR FANS ON SOCIAL MEDIA, AND WHAT SETS COUNTRY FANS APART FROM FANS OF OTHER MUSICAL GENRES.

YOU’LL ALSO FIND OUT WHICH FELLOW ARTISTS TURN THEM INTO FANBOYS AND FANGIRLS!

LUKE COMBS, KELSEA BALLERINI AND BRETT YOUNG ARE JUST SOME OF THE STARS YOU’LL BE HEARING FROM ON THIS THREE-HOUR SPECIAL DON’T MISS ABC RADIO’S “RED, WHITE, & TRUE BLUE COUNTRY FAN SALUTE” ON KIX 95.3 THIS 4TH OF JULY 9 TO NOON & AN ENCORE PRESENTATION AT 4!