Drive 4UR School At Five-Star This Saturday
By Rick Moyer
|
Oct 12, 2017 @ 11:08 PM
Rich Hartman’s Five-Star Dealerhip is helping raise money for local schools with their annual Drive 4Ur School event this Saturday at Five-Star Ford in Aberdeen. it’s from 10a-3p located at the Ford store across from Wal-Mart. For every test drive, they will donate $20 to either Hoquiam or Aberdeen High School. Also, test-drivers will enjoy food and refreshments.  The goal is to raise the maximum donation of $6,000 at every Drive 4 UR School or Drive 4 UR Community event.*

Schools or community organizations can raise money for virtually anything, ranging from athletic equipment for school teams to canned foods to fill a food pantry.

