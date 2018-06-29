Don’t miss Our first Kix 95.3 Concert in the Park This Saturday!
Are you ready for our first concert in the park this Saturday ?! We Are!! And we can’t wait to see you all there!! See you at Sam Benn Park!! (6/30/18)
BUD LIGHT, The City of Aberdeen and KIX 95.3,Present:
The 2018 Concert in the Park Series at Sam Benn Park in Aberdeen.
Saturday June 30th 1 -6pm live music from Gold dust Woman/Shannon DeLong, guitarist Dan Walker, AND local rock legends “Black Ice”! AND that’s just the first one!
It’s fun for the whole family- and it’s FREE. Live Music, games, prizes, a bouncy house for the kids! Bring a picnic basket or enjoy food for purchase and, yes, even a beer garden.
Kick-off Summer in style with the Concert in the Park This Saturday! (6/30/18)
The Kix 95.3 2018 “Concert In The Park Series” Is Sponsored by:
Anchor Bank, Grocery Outlet in Aberdeen, Capital Medical Center, and Bubly Sparkling Water distributed locally by Harbor Pacific.
To find out about our other concert in the parks coming up this summer, Click HERE!