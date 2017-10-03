Didn’t get your Garth Tickets, Good News! There are still Tickets available!
By Phil Luce
|
Oct 3, 2017 @ 10:56 AM
GARTH BROOKS
WORLD TOUR
With
Trisha Yearwood
 
Limited Quantities Available
Friday, November 3rd 7:00PM
Saturday, November 4th 2:00PM
 
Good Availability
Sunday, November 5th 2:00PM
Sunday, November 5th 7:30PM
 
Tacoma Dome
Tacoma, WA
 
 
TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
8 ticket limit!!
 
Buy ONLY at the following:
1)ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
 
 
2)Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849
 1-800-745-3000
 
3)The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
 
*No sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets
September 29th.
 
            ALL SEATS SOLD BEST AVAILABLE
 
 
TICKET PRICES:
$61.65 plus $3.08 tax plus $4.00 facility fee plus $6.25 service charge = $74.98.
 
The Garth Brooks World Tour Sponsored by Amazon Music Unlimited

