Did YOU survive Thanos? (Spoilers Ahead)

Caution Spoilers ahead, If you haven’t Seen The Avengers: Infinity War yet and don’t want to know anything about the movie then stop reading now: If you have seen it and want to find out how YOU came out at the end of the movie then scroll down!
Still with me…Alright here we go… The Avengers: Infinity War shattered box office records last weekend with the biggest opening of any movie ever with a weekend take of $258 Million Dollars It’s expected to make another $115 Million dollars this weekend..
Now this is the first of two movies and we won’t find out how it all ends until next years Infinity War part 2.
At the end of this movie the bad guy is Thanos and he ends up acquiring all of the infinity stones which gives him the power to end half of all life on earth and the entire universe with the snap of his fingers… Which he does, and we witness the demise of a bunch of our favorite hero’s in the MCU..
But the big question is: Did YOU survive or did Thanos kill you too?