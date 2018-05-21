“Deadpool 2” Has Ended “Avengers: Infinity War’s” 3 Week Reign as Box Office Champ!
By Phil Luce
|
May 21, 2018 @ 9:37 AM

“Deadpool 2” has ended the three-week reign of “Avengers: Infinity War” at the top of the box office.  It raked in $125 million domestically, and $301 million globally.

It had the biggest FOREIGN debut ever for an R-rated title . . . but the domestic record is still held by the first “Deadpool” movie, which made $132.4 million back in February of 2016.  “Infinity War”was a distant second this week with $28.7 million.

Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1.  NEW:  “Deadpool 2”, $125 million

2.  “Avengers: Infinity War”, $28.7 million.  Up to $595 million in its 4th week.

3.  NEW:  “Book Club”, $12.5 million

4.  “Life of the Party”, $7.7 million.  Up to $31 million in its 2nd week.

5.  “Breaking In”, $6.5 million.  Up to $28.8 million in its 2nd week.

6.  NEW:  “Show Dogs”, $6 million

7.  “Overboard”, $4.7 million.  Up to $37 million in its 3rd week.

8.  “A Quiet Place”, $4 million.  Up to $176.2 million in its 7th week.

9.  “Rampage”, $1.5 million.  Up to $92.4 million in its 6th week.

10.  “RBG”, $1.3 million.  Up to $3.9 million in its 3rd week.

Deadpool 2’s reign as box office champ will probably be short lived as  “SOLO: A Star Wars Story”  opens this coming weekend!

 

 

