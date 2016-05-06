Darth Vader, guest weatherman

Star Wars day was May 4th and Darth Vader was the guest on Rick Moyer’s afternoon show.  Take a listen to this hilarious meteorologist.

Weather with Vader 1

Weather with Vader 2

Weather with Vader 3

 

 

