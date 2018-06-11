Dann Sears and Dave Morris from the Aberdeen Museum of History Talk about Saturdays Devastating Fire
By Phil Luce
|
Jun 11, 2018 @ 2:39 PM

Archivist/Conservator and former director of the Aberdeen Museum of History Dann Sears along with current director Dave Morris stopped by the Kix Morning show with The Luceman & Logan and talked about the devastating fire on Saturday which destroyed the Aberdeen museum of history as well as CCAP offices and The Aberdeen Senior Center.

If you’d like to help or donate to the Aberdeen museum of history visit http://www.aberdeenmuseumofhistorydonations.org or email: museum@aberdeen-museum.com  or you can send monetary donations to:

Aberdeen Museum of History

P.O. Box 722

Aberdeen WA 98520

 

 

 

