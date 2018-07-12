Congratulations Bayley Wakefield of Aberdeen! Bayley Won Zac Brown Band Tickets in our Red, White,Blue & Brown contest!
By Phil Luce
Jul 12, 2018 @ 3:17 PM

Bayley Wakefield of Aberdeen was the lucky winner of Tickets to go see The Zac Brown Band at Safeco Field on August 31st! Bayley signed up to win at The Five Star Dealerships Aberdeen Splash Festival at the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport on the 4th of July!

Thanks to everyone who stopped by our booth and entered to win!  You will have another chance to win Zac Brown Band Tickets Soon with Free Ticket Friday! So check back here often to see what you can WIN with The Harbors New Country Kix 95.3!

Need to buy tickets to this show? Then Click HERE!

