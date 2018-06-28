COMING AND GOING FROM NETFLIX – JULY 2018

Luceman from the Kix morning show here, and I Love checking out whats coming to Netflix from month to month, and I know you do too! So Here is a handy list of everything coming…And Everything going in July!
Some of the highlights, I don’t know about you BUT I Love “Comedians in Cars getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld! New episodes will be ready on July 6th!
Also coming back on July 27th: “Orange is The New Black” Season 6! Also the first 3 Jurassic Park movies will be available as of July 1st!
Check out everything arriving below, and keep going to find out what’s going away in July!
ARRIVING :
* Netflix Original
July 1
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1
July 3
The Comedy Lineup*
July 5
Blue Valentine
July 6
Anne with an E: Season 2*
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed*
First Team: Juventus: Part B*
Free Rein: Season 2*
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2*
Sacred Games*
Samantha!*
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course*
The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter*
The Skin of The Wolf*
White Fang*
July 7
Scream 4
July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
July 10
Drug Lords: Season 2*
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
How It Ends*
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now*
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush*
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants*
July 15
Bonusfamiljen: Season 2*
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2*
July 20
Amazing Interiors*
Dark Tourist*
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose*
Father of the Year*
Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4*
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot*
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After*
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1*
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2*
July 22
An Education
Disney’s Bolt
July 24
The Warning*
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial*
July 27
Cupcake & Dino – General Services*
Extinction*
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6*
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome*
The Bleeding Edge*
The Worst Witch: Season 2*
Welcome to the Family*
July 28
Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men
July 29
Her
Sofia the First: Season 4
July 30
A Very Secret Service: Season 2*
July 31
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3*
AND Here’s what’s on it’s way out in July!
LEAVING:
Leaving July 1
Alive
Along Came Polly
An Honest Liar
Beerfest
Before Midnight
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cocktail
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Women
Michael Clayton
Midnight in Paris
Mixed Signals
More Than a Game
Pandemic
Piglet’s Big Movie
Rugrats Go Wild
Scary Movie
Scream 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Art of War
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
Leaving July 2
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Leaving 7/8/18
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
Leaving July 9
Ratchet and Clank
Serena
Leaving July 11
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Leaving July 14
Wild Hogs
Leaving July 15
Convergence
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
Leaving July 16
Changeling
Wanted
Leaving July 29
The Den
Leaving July 30
A Cinderella Story
Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
Swing State