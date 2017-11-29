Is This Classic Christmas Song Actually a little Creepy?

It seems like there are new accusations every day, From Harvey Weinstein to Matt Lauer, so maybe this year this song might be a bit, inappropriate… I’m talking about the Christmas classic “Baby, it’s cold outside.” It’s been recorded over and over, by such artists as Garth Brooks, Lady Antebellum and Martina McBride.

Just check out the lyrics:

I really can’t stay – Baby it’s cold outside

I’ve got to go away – Baby it’s cold outside

This evening has been – Been hoping that you’d drop in

So very nice – I’ll hold your hands, they’re just like ice

My mother will start to worry – Beautiful, what’s your hurry?

Father will be pacing the floor – Listen to the fireplace roar

So really I’d better scurry – Beautiful, please don’t hurry

Maybe just a half a drink more – Put some records on while I pour

The neighbors might think – Baby, it’s bad out there

Say, what’s in this drink? – No cabs to be had out there

I wish I knew how – Your eyes are like starlight now

To break this spell – I’ll take your hat, your hair looks swell

I ought to say no, no, no – Mind if I move in closer?

At least I’m gonna say that I tried – What’s the sense in hurting my pride?

I really can’t stay – Baby don’t hold out

Ah, but it’s cold outside

I’ve got to get home – Oh, baby, you’ll freeze out there

Say, lend me your coat – It’s up to your knees out there

You’ve really been grand – Thrill when you touch my hand

Why don’t you see – How can you do this thing to me?

There’s bound to be talk tomorrow – Think of my life long sorrow

At least there will be plenty implied – If you caught pneumonia and died

I really can’t stay – Get over that hold out

Ah, but it’s cold outside

Oh, baby, it’s cold outside

Oh, baby, it’s cold outside

Now how do you feel about the song? The people at Funny or Die made a video, a couple years back showing how these lyrics become a bit alarming. What do you think? Given the social climate in society should songs like this just not be played? Or are we just getting a little to politically correct? Leave a comment below and tell us how you feel…..