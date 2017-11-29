Is This Classic Christmas Song Actually a little Creepy?

It seems like there are new accusations every day, From Harvey Weinstein to Matt Lauer, so maybe this year this song might be a bit, inappropriate… I’m talking about the Christmas classic “Baby, it’s cold outside.” It’s been recorded over and over, by such artists as Garth Brooks, Lady Antebellum and Martina McBride.
Just check out the lyrics:
I really can’t stay – Baby it’s cold outside
I’ve got to go away – Baby it’s cold outside
This evening has been – Been hoping that you’d drop in
So very nice – I’ll hold your hands, they’re just like ice
My mother will start to worry – Beautiful, what’s your hurry?
Father will be pacing the floor – Listen to the fireplace roar
So really I’d better scurry – Beautiful, please don’t hurry
Maybe just a half a drink more – Put some records on while I pour
The neighbors might think – Baby, it’s bad out there
Say, what’s in this drink? – No cabs to be had out there
I wish I knew how – Your eyes are like starlight now
To break this spell – I’ll take your hat, your hair looks swell
I ought to say no, no, no – Mind if I move in closer?
At least I’m gonna say that I tried – What’s the sense in hurting my pride?
I really can’t stay – Baby don’t hold out
Ah, but it’s cold outside
I’ve got to get home – Oh, baby, you’ll freeze out there
Say, lend me your coat – It’s up to your knees out there
You’ve really been grand – Thrill when you touch my hand
Why don’t you see – How can you do this thing to me?
There’s bound to be talk tomorrow – Think of my life long sorrow
At least there will be plenty implied – If you caught pneumonia and died
I really can’t stay – Get over that hold out
Ah, but it’s cold outside
Oh, baby, it’s cold outside
Oh, baby, it’s cold outside
Now how do you feel about the song? The people at Funny or Die made a video, a couple years back showing how these lyrics become a bit alarming. What do you think? Given the social climate in society should songs like this just not be played? Or are we just getting a little to politically correct? Leave a comment below and tell us how you feel…..