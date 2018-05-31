Check Out Thomas Rhetts New Video for the Remixed version of his song “Leave Right Now”

Thomas Rhett has released a video for the remixed version of his song “Leave Right Now,” featuring Danish DJ Martin Jensen. The video was filmed in the historic Art-Deco style Frist Art Museum in Nashville and follows Thomas as his character tries to make his way through a crowd to his love interest. “Leave Right Now” appears on Rhett’s latest studio album, Life Changes, as well as The Leave Right Now – “The Remixes” collection featuring the DJ Martin Jensen version as well as an acoustic “Nashville Remix” of the song.