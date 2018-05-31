Check Out Thomas Rhetts New Video for the Remixed version of his song “Leave Right Now”
By Phil Luce
|
May 31, 2018 @ 9:35 AM

Thomas Rhett has released a video for the remixed version of his song “Leave Right Now,” featuring Danish DJ Martin Jensen. The video was filmed in the historic Art-Deco style Frist Art Museum in Nashville and follows Thomas as his character tries to make his way through a crowd to his love interest.

“Leave Right Now” appears on Rhett’s latest studio album, Life Changes, as well as The Leave Right Now – “The Remixes” collection featuring the DJ Martin Jensen version as well as an acoustic “Nashville Remix” of the song.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

This Friday is National Doughnut Day! Olson Bros Band Live On the Kix 95.3 Morning Show! Check out what’s coming to Netflix in June! Solo was number one at the Box office over the memorial Day Weekend WIN Kenny Chesney Tickets With Free Ticket Friday on Friday June 8th!! Happy Memorial Day
Comments