Check out The New Music Video for Maren Morris’s “Rich”

Maren Morris released a new video for the song “Rich,” It’s a western and Maren says they went to a place with a lot of movie making history: Quote “It was the most fun easy shoot I’ve ever done. It was this old movie town in in Tucson where they shot Three Amigos and Tombstone. It had all these movie posters that they shot at this like little movie town. And it rained the whole day. And, yeah, it’s gonna be cool.” Check out the video and let us know what you think of it and what you think of the song!