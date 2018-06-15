Can you guess What Luceman’s Dad Said?
By Phil Luce
|
Jun 15, 2018 @ 1:35 PM
The Luceman with his Dad Leroy

With Fathers Day this Sunday The Luceman and Logan called Luceman’s Dad this morning to have a little fun!  We also played a game called “Can You Guess What Luceman’s Dad Said”  for some prizes!

Here’s the full interview:

Check out Russell from Cosi playing “Can you guess what Luceman’s Dad Said”

Miranda from Hoquim playing “Can you guess what Luceman’s Dad Said”

Happy Fathers Day!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Movies in Grays Harbor Theaters This Weekend (6/15/18) Dann Sears and Dave Morris from the Aberdeen Museum “Ocean’s 8” Made $41.5 Million to become the Number one movie in the country this week! New Movies in Grays Harbor Theaters Today! (6-8-18) It’s National Drive in Movie day! This Friday is National Doughnut Day!
Comments