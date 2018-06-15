Can you guess What Luceman’s Dad Said? By Phil Luce | Jun 15, 2018 @ 1:35 PM The Luceman with his Dad Leroy With Fathers Day this Sunday The Luceman and Logan called Luceman’s Dad this morning to have a little fun! We also played a game called “Can You Guess What Luceman’s Dad Said” for some prizes! Here’s the full interview: http://www.kix953.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Lucemans-Dad-talks-fathers-day-and-answeres-some-questions.mp3 Check out Russell from Cosi playing “Can you guess what Luceman’s Dad Said” http://www.kix953.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/What-did-Lucemans-Dad-Say-Russell-plays-.mp3 Miranda from Hoquim playing “Can you guess what Luceman’s Dad Said” http://www.kix953.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/What-did-Lucemans-Dad-Say-Miranda-Plays.mp3 Happy Fathers Day! SHARE RELATED CONTENT New Movies in Grays Harbor Theaters This Weekend (6/15/18) Dann Sears and Dave Morris from the Aberdeen Museum “Ocean’s 8” Made $41.5 Million to become the Number one movie in the country this week! New Movies in Grays Harbor Theaters Today! (6-8-18) It’s National Drive in Movie day! This Friday is National Doughnut Day!