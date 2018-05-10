Breaking News In The Lindsay Baum Case.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office announced that at 1:30 pm this afternoon, there would be an update to the Lindsey Baum investigation.
Sadly we have learned from Sheriff Rick Scott during a news conference held at the McCleary Community Center in McCleary, that in the fall of 2017, human remains were found in a remote location in eastern Washington. The remains were eventually confirmed to be that of Lindsey Baum, a 10-year-old girl who went missing in McCleary, Washington on June 26, 2009. In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, the location where the remains were found will not be provided until a later date.
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on this homicide investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call or email the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office at the below listed contacts.