Bill Mullikin Talks about The Inaugural Bubba Mullikin Memorial Scholarship Disc Golf Tournament!

Earlier this week Bill Mullikin, a health teacher at Aberdeen High School stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show with The Luceman & Logan to talk about the upcoming inaugural “Bubba Mullikin Memorial Scholarship Disc Golf Tournament” at Sam Benn Park in Aberdeen this Saturday 7/14/2018.
Bill’s son Austin James “Bubba” Mullikin, lost his life one year ago in a tragic motorcycle accident on Friday, July 14, 2017, in Lakewood, WA. He was only 22 years old… Listen to the interview below. You can register for the event by clicking HERE!