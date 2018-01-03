Bill Gibbons & Chris Doyle Stop by and Chat about This Weekends ABC3 Music Fest!
By Phil Luce
|
Jan 3, 2018 @ 2:57 PM

Bill (A.K.A.) Liam Gibbons and Chris Doyle of  Galway Bay in Ocean Shores and 8th Street Ale House in Hoquiam Stopped by to chat with The Luceman & Logan on the Kix 95.3 Morning show earlier today! Check out the interview here!

12 Annual Irish Music Festival

The 12th Annual Irish Music FestivalOctober 21-25, 2015 in Ocean Shores, WAGet Your Tickets Today!!!http://www.galwaybayirishpub.com/irishmusicfestival/Line-Up Subject To Change

Posted by Galway Bay Irish Restaurant & Pub on Monday, October 12, 2015

