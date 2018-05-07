Avengers: Infinity War Was #1 at the Box Office for the 2nd week in a Row!

“Avengers” Crushed the Competition Again

“Avengers: Infinity War” made $112.5 million in its second weekend, which was more than enough to stay at #1. It’s also the second-biggest second weekend of all time, behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. “Avengers” also crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide faster than any movie ever.

The “Overboard” remake starring ANNA FARIS opened in second with $14.8 million. Sadly for Anna, she had to watch her ex-husband, CHRIS “STAR LORD” PRATT, stomp all over her latest flick. Here’s this week’s Top 10 . . .