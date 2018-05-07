Avengers: Infinity War Was #1 at the Box Office for the 2nd week in a Row!

“Avengers” Crushed the Competition Again
“Avengers: Infinity War” made $112.5 million in its second weekend, which was more than enough to stay at #1. It’s also the second-biggest second weekend of all time, behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. “Avengers” also crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide faster than any movie ever.
The “Overboard” remake starring ANNA FARIS opened in second with $14.8 million. Sadly for Anna, she had to watch her ex-husband, CHRIS “STAR LORD” PRATT, stomp all over her latest flick. Here’s this week’s Top 10 . . .
1. “Avengers: Infinity War”, $112.5 million. Up to $450.8 million in its 2nd week.
2. NEW: “Overboard”, $14.8 million.
3. “A Quiet Place”, $7.6 million. Up to $159.9 million in its 5th week.
4. “I Feel Pretty”, $4.9 million. Up to $37.8 million in its 3rd week.
5. “Rampage”, $4.6 million. Up to $84.8 million in its 4th week.
6. NEW: “Tully”, $3.2 million.
7. “Black Panther”, $3.1 million. Up to $693.1 million in its 12th week.
8. “Truth or Dare”, $1.9 million. Up to $38.2 million in its 4th week.
9. “Super Troopers 2”, $1.8 million. Up to $25.4 million in its 3rd week.
10. NEW: “Bad Samaritan”, $1.75 million.