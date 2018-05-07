Avengers: Infinity War Was #1 at the Box Office for the 2nd week in a Row!
By Phil Luce
|
May 7, 2018 @ 9:20 AM

 “Avengers” Crushed the Competition Again

“Avengers: Infinity War” made $112.5 million in its second weekend, which was more than enough to stay at #1.  It’s also the second-biggest second weekend of all time, behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.  “Avengers” also crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide faster than any movie ever.

The “Overboard” remake starring ANNA FARIS opened in second with $14.8 million.  Sadly for Anna, she had to watch her ex-husband, CHRIS “STAR LORD” PRATT, stomp all over her latest flick.  Here’s this week’s Top 10 . . .

1.  “Avengers: Infinity War”, $112.5 million.  Up to $450.8 million in its 2nd week.

2.  NEW:  “Overboard”, $14.8 million.

3.  “A Quiet Place”, $7.6 million.  Up to $159.9 million in its 5th week.

4.  “I Feel Pretty”, $4.9 million.  Up to $37.8 million in its 3rd week.

5.  “Rampage”, $4.6 million.  Up to $84.8 million in its 4th week.

6.  NEW:  “Tully”, $3.2 million.

7.  “Black Panther”, $3.1 million.  Up to $693.1 million in its 12th week.

8.  “Truth or Dare”, $1.9 million.  Up to $38.2 million in its 4th week.

9.  “Super Troopers 2”, $1.8 million.  Up to $25.4 million in its 3rd week.

10.  NEW:  “Bad Samaritan”, $1.75 million.

