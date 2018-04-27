Avengers: Infinity War is now in Theaters. But what ARE the infinity stones?

The Avengers: Infinity War is playing at Riverside Cinema’s in Aberdeen & Ocean Shores Cinemas this weekend! The Luceman and Logan from the Kix 95.3 Morning show saw it last night and all we can say is “WOW!”
There are so many great moments in the movie. If you’ve been a fan of the MCU up to this point, you will not be disappointed by Infinity War! The main focus of the villain Thanos is to acquire all six of these mystical power stones to become the most powerful being in the universe..But what are the infinity stones? Keep reading to get the 411 on why these things are the center of the MCU.
The Infinity Stones are the remnants of singularities that existed before the Big Bang. They were compressed and forged into six extremely powerful artifacts after the universe exploded.
We first heard about them from Benicio Del Toro’s character in “The Guardians of the Galaxy”.
The Space Stone is hidden inside the Tesseract . . . that blue cube we first saw in “Captain America”. Loki stole it to open a portal to summon his alien army in the first “Avengers” movie and he got his hands on it again at the end of “Thor: Ragnarok”.
The Mind Stone was in Loki’s scepter and was used by the good guys to create Ultron, the artificial intelligence villain from “Avengers: Age of Ultron”. The stone now rests in the forehead of Paul Bettany’s character Vision. He was created with it too . . . and the stone in Loki’s scepter is also how Elizabeth Olsen got her magic powers.
The Reality Stone is used to manipulate matter. It was in “Thor: The Dark World” in the form of the Aether, that red stuff the Asgardians gave to Benicio Del Toro’s character The Collector for safekeeping during the end credits.
The Power Stone is the orb Star Lord and the other “Guardians of the Galaxy” used when they saved the universe. They gave it to Glenn Close and the Nova Corps.
The Time Stone is the Eye of Agamotto pendant that Dr. Strange now wears.
And the last stone is the Soul Stone. No one knows for sure where that one is, but some fans think it’s how Black Panther can speak to his ancestors in Wakanda. Other theories suggest that Thanos already has it or that it won’t show up until next year’s “Captain Marvel” movie. Now you know.