Avengers: Infinity War is Now in Grays Harbor Theaters!!

New in Grays Harbor Theaters: “Avengers: Infinity War”
“Avengers: Infinity War”(PG-13) Playing at Riverside Cinema’s in Aberdeen and at The Ocean Shores Cinema
The Avengers meet the Guardians of the Galaxy and team up to protect the universe from Thanos, an intergalactic villain who’s trying to collect all six Infinity Stones and use them to literally destroy half the universe.
The movie runs 2 hours and 40 minutes, and brings together the 76 main characters from the previous 18 Marvel movies that your kids have grown up with over the past 10 years.
The stakes are pretty high in this one and the rumor is that Thanos is actually going to kill at least one of the Avengers. Everyone’s contract is up after next year’s fourth “Avengers” movie, so no one’s safe going into this one . . .
As for the team, Captain America was last seen in “Civil War” when he broke his team out of prison and lost his original shield. He gets a new one in Wakanda when he reunites with his buddy Bucky Barnes, who was finally cured of his brainwashing at the end of “Black Panther”.
Thor was last seen in “Ragnarok”, where he lost his hammer and one eye. That’s the last time we saw the Hulk too.
And Iron Man was last seen in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”. A few of the other Avengers are still missing from both the trailers and the promotional posters. No word yet on what’s up with either Hawkeye or Ant-Man.
“Infinity War Part 2” Comes out next year!
As for Stan Lee’s obligatory cameo in this movie, it happens early on in the movie. And he says he thinks it’s his funniest yet.
