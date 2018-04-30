“Avengers: Infinity War” Had the Biggest Opening of All Time!
By Phil Luce
|
Apr 30, 2018 @ 6:54 AM

“Avengers: Infinity War” did what a lot of people thought it would:  It broke the record for the biggest opening weekend EVER, by taking in $250 million.  “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”now drops to second with $248 million.

“Avengers” also had the best Saturday ever, with $83 million.  “Jurassic World” previously held that record with $69.6 million.

Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1.  NEW:  “Avengers: Infinity War”, $250 million.

2.  “A Quiet Place”, $10.7 million.  Up to $148.2 million in its 4th week.

3.  “I Feel Pretty”, $8.1 million.  Up to $29.6 million in its 2nd week.

4.  “Rampage”, $7.1 million.  Up to $77.9 million in its 3rd week.

5.  “Black Panther”, $4.4 million.  Up to $688 million in its 11th week.

6.  “Super Troopers 2”, $3.6 million.  Up to $22.1 million in its 2nd week.

7.  “Truth or Dare”, $3.2 million.  Up to $35.3 million in its 3rd week.

8.  “Blockers”, $2.9 million.  Up to $53.2 million in its 4th week.

9.  “Ready Player One”, $2.4 million.  Up to $130.7 million in its 5th week.

10.  “Traffik”, $1.6 million.  Up to $6.8 million in its 2nd week.

 

