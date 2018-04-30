“Avengers: Infinity War” Had the Biggest Opening of All Time!

“Avengers: Infinity War” did what a lot of people thought it would: It broke the record for the biggest opening weekend EVER, by taking in $250 million. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”now drops to second with $248 million.
“Avengers” also had the best Saturday ever, with $83 million. “Jurassic World” previously held that record with $69.6 million.
Here’s the Top 10 . . .
1. NEW: “Avengers: Infinity War”, $250 million.
2. “A Quiet Place”, $10.7 million. Up to $148.2 million in its 4th week.
3. “I Feel Pretty”, $8.1 million. Up to $29.6 million in its 2nd week.
4. “Rampage”, $7.1 million. Up to $77.9 million in its 3rd week.
5. “Black Panther”, $4.4 million. Up to $688 million in its 11th week.
6. “Super Troopers 2”, $3.6 million. Up to $22.1 million in its 2nd week.
7. “Truth or Dare”, $3.2 million. Up to $35.3 million in its 3rd week.
8. “Blockers”, $2.9 million. Up to $53.2 million in its 4th week.
9. “Ready Player One”, $2.4 million. Up to $130.7 million in its 5th week.
10. “Traffik”, $1.6 million. Up to $6.8 million in its 2nd week.