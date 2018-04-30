“Avengers: Infinity War” Had the Biggest Opening of All Time!

“Avengers: Infinity War” did what a lot of people thought it would: It broke the record for the biggest opening weekend EVER, by taking in $250 million. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”now drops to second with $248 million.

“Avengers” also had the best Saturday ever, with $83 million. “Jurassic World” previously held that record with $69.6 million.

