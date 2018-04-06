Are You “Adulting”?

When it comes to “Adulting” Are you doing it right? Find out with this handy top 10 list!
The Top 10 Signs of “Adulting”
Everyone’s so desperate to extend their childhood DEEP into their 20s and maybe even 30s today that they needed a word to describe it when they actually do ANYTHING to act like a grown-up. And that’s how “adulting” was born.
Here are millennials’ top 10 signs of adulting, according to a new survey . . .
1. Having a steady job.
2. Being financially independent.
3. Paying a bill on your own.
4. Paying rent or a mortgage on your own.
5. Paying for your car on your own.
6. Making a budget.
7. Filing your taxes.
8. Cooking your own meals.
9. Moving out of your parents’ house.
10. Being on time for work.
Some things that just missed the top 10 are: Doing your own laundry . . . showering regularly . . . reading news . . . confronting someone directly instead of blasting them on social media . . . and moving out of your hometown.