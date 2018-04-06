Are You “Adulting”?

Everyone’s so desperate to extend their childhood DEEP into their 20s and maybe even 30s today that they needed a word to describe it when they actually do ANYTHING to act like a grown-up. And that’s how “adulting” was born.

Here are millennials’ top 10 signs of adulting, according to a new survey . . .

1. Having a steady job.

2. Being financially independent.

3. Paying a bill on your own.

4. Paying rent or a mortgage on your own.

5. Paying for your car on your own.

6. Making a budget.

7. Filing your taxes.

8. Cooking your own meals.

9. Moving out of your parents’ house.

10. Being on time for work.

Some things that just missed the top 10 are: Doing your own laundry . . . showering regularly . . . reading news . . . confronting someone directly instead of blasting them on social media . . . and moving out of your hometown.