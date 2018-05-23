Annual Cowboy BBQ at AHS Tonight at 6 O’clock!

AHS Skills U.S.A. Students Talk up the Annual Cowboy BBQ Fundraiser
The Skills USA Chapter at Aberdeen High School is having their annual Cowboy BBQ fundraiser Tonight (5/23/18) It’ll be in the commons at Aberdeen High School from 6PM to 8PM. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or from any Skills USA member.
This is a fundraiser to send AHS Skills USA students and advisers to the national conference in Louisville, KY.
If you’d like to help it’s as easy as having dinner tonight at the Cowboy BBQ if you can’t make it but would still like to help you can send donations to; Aberdeen High School attn: SkillsUSA National Fund, 410 North “G” Street Aberdeen WA 98520.
SkillsUSA students, Makayla Leach, Bryson Grenier, Danica Peterson, Cole Schubert, & Trent Wood Stopped by the Kix Morning show today and talked all about it with The Luceman and Logan! Check out the interview below!