The twisty snack has been around for many, many years. It’s National Pretzel Day! Come discover the origins of the pretzel as we know it today. Find new ways to use the tasty treats and maybe even find out who holds the record for the biggest pretzel in the world! Today on the KIX Afternoon show!

Here are some great pretzel recipes. ENJOY!

Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Buttery Soft Pretzels

Judy’s Pretzel Salad