A song I wrote for Dad By Rick Moyer | Jun 17, 2018 @ 6:18 PM I love my Dad. Over 27 years ago I wrote him a song for Father's Day, and it still hold true today! Happy Father's Day Ron Moyer! http://www.kix953.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/thankyoudad.mp3