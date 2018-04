Fun on the KIX Afternoon show….Today is National Scrabble day! It wasn’t always names Scrabble though, and most of the game companies refused to produce it. In 1933, New York City architect Alfred Mosher Butts created an early version of the game we know as Scrabble. Guess what it’s original name was?

Originally he named it LEXICO, then to Criss Cross Words….later in 1930 his business partner name it Scrabble and that stuck.

