16th Annual Historic Montesano Car Show is This Weekend!

RELATED CONTENT

Win Tickets To See The Zac Brown Band at Safeco With Free Ticket Friday!

“Skyscraper” & “Hotel Transylvania 3” Playing in Grays Harbor Theaters This Weekend

Congratulations Bayley Wakefield of Aberdeen! Bayley Won Zac Brown Band Tickets in our Red, White,Blue & Brown contest!

V.F.W.’s Joan Murphy-Nihart & Sid Newbold talk about upcoming events and Veterans Benefits

Supermodel/Actress/Television Host Rachel Hunter Called in to the Kix Morning Show!

It’s The Kix 95.3 “Summer of Smiles” & You Could win $500 dollars!