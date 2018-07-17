16th Annual Historic Montesano Car Show is This Weekend!

Photo courtesy of Darrell Westmoreland, DMW Images
The 16th Annual Montesano Car Show is this Saturday (7/21/18) In front of the Grays Harbor County Courthouse in Montesano! One of the organizers of this annual event, Dave Foss stopped by the Kix morning show to talk about it! Check out the interview below!
If you’d like to enter your car it’s $20 or $15 with food donation. All proceeds go to the Montesano Food Bank and other local chairities!
This years show kicks off with a special Friday night cruise-in honoring Les & Ruth Foss! It’s their 50th year of street rodding in their ’41 Chev!
Cruise into Montesano and meet up at the Montesano Community Center starting at 5PM with a special dash plaque for the first 50 cars and enjoy refreshments.
The show starts at 8AM Saturday morning!
Goody bags to the first 200 cars, over 40 awards, door prizes, 50/50 raffle, poker walk, music ,swap meet, food, vendors and live music!
In Fleet Park you’ll find Kids Summerfest and the Saturday Morning Market!
There will be tours of the beautiful Historic Grays Harbor County Courthouse Too!